2019 Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone You Need to Shop For

Give The Gift of Glowing Skin This Season

Shop our favorite skincare products and sets for the holidays

Clever Gifts For Your Most Creative Friend

Men’s Holiday Beauty Gifts

The Best Gifts For a Dog Lover

Shop this holiday guide for the perfect present for the person who is obsessed with their pooch

Beautiful Gifts For The Makeup Artist

Whether you’re a blossoming beautician or just a big fan of Pat McGrath, these presents are for you

Tech Savvy Holiday Gifts

Shop our favorite speakers, cameras, and drones for your technology-obsessed loved ones

This Season’s Most Giftable Men’s Accessories

Shop our top favorite holiday accessories from sunnies and watches to hats and headphones

Shop Our 12 Favorite “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters

Choose from our take on the "ugly" sweater tradition with these stylish and festive knits

The Best Holiday Candles You Might Want to Keep For Yourself

You can’t go wrong with these luxe scents whether you gift them or treat yourself

Shop the $30,000 Limited-Edition Fantasy Travel Kit from Artis

The holiday beauty gift set from Artis boasts a $25k brush to help you look pretty, and at a pretty penny

Hennessy and Maluma Blend Tradition and Creativity

The luxury Cognac producer tapped the Colombian singer to create a limited-edition offering for the stylish mixologist

