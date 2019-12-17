Wine and Spirits For The Holiday Season
'Tis the season to gift these bottles or save for yourself
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte Palmes D'Ors Brut 2008, $136, CHAMPAGNE NICOLAS FEUILLATTE, nicolas-feuillate.com.
Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition, $1,500, WOODFORD RESERVE, available in select duty free locations.
Race Gift Set with 4 Bottles of Wine, $279, ADOBE ROAD WINES, adoberoadwines.com.
Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG, $28, SANTA MARGHERITA, wine.com.
Absolut Juice Strawberry Edition, $25, ABSOLUT VODKA, reservebar.com.
Glenfiddich Grand Cru, $299, GLENFIDDICH, glenfiddich.com.
Limited Edition Patron en Lalique Serie 2, $7,500, PATRON, reservebar.com.
Eternally Silenced Wine, $50, THE PRISONER WINE COMPANY, theprisonerwinecompany.com.
Rémy Martin Tercet, $110, REMY MARTIN, remymartin.com.
Mod Sélection Brut Réserve Champagne, $300, MOD SELECTION, reservebar.com.
Sterling Vineyards 2015 Iridium Napa Valley Cabernet, $250, STERLING VINEYARDS, sterlingvineyards.com.
Absolut Elyx Single Estate Handcrafted Vodka, $39, ABSOLUT ELYX, reservebar.com.
Villa One Silver Tequila, $47, VILLA ONE TEQUILA, reservebar.com.
D’USSÉ XO Cognac, $170, D'USSÉ, winechateau.com.
Chandon Étoile Rosé, $55, CHANDON, chandon.com.