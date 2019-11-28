The Best Gifts For a Dog Lover
Shop this holiday guide for the perfect present for the person who is obsessed with their pooch
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Out-of-Office Dog Carrier in Camo, $150, ROVERLUND, roverlund.com.
Pelle Tessuta Leather Dog Collar, $375, ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Checkered Chewy Vuitton Bone Dog Toy, $14, MUTTROPOLIS, muttropolis.com.
Boomer 8 Dog Bowl, $50, YETI, yeti.com.
PupRug™ Brown Faux Cowhide Memory Foam Bed in Cowhide, $150, PUPRUG, paw.com.
Puppermint Dog Toy, $10, BARK, target.com.
Classic Leggings, $29, WALKEE PAWS, walkeepaws.com.
Fleece-Lined Down Coat, $46, WALKEE PAWS, walkeepaws.com.
Sidecar Sog Sunglasses in Copper, $32, BITCHNEWYORK, bitchnewyork.com.
Reversible Quilted Dog Vest, $460, MONCLER, saksfifthavenue.com.
Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification Dog DNA Test Kit, $80, WISDOM PANEL, chewy.com.
Mobile Dog Gear Week Away Tote Pet Travel Bag, $42, MOBILE DOG GEAR, chewy.com.
Leather Dog Leash in Pink and Gunmetal, $215, LONGCHAMP, bloomingdales.com.
Dog Bed, $150, CASPER, casper.com.
Jiminy’s 4 Pack Bundle of Dog Treats, $35, JIMINY’S, jiminys.com.
Dog Perignonn Champagne Bottle XL Magnum Dog Toy, $22, HAUTE DIGGITY DOG, neimanmarcus.com.
Dog Travel Set with Eye Pads, Moisturizer, and Paw Brush, $30, FELIX CHIEN, felixchien.com.