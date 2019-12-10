Holiday Gift Guide For a Fitness Buff
Shop this complete gift guide for the hiker, golfer, yogi, or runner in your life
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Gym Rat Washable Gym Bag, $125, ABLY APPAREL, ablyapparel.com.
Oliver Sylvie Web Hiking Boot, 1,250, GUCCI, nordstrom.com.
The Smart Waterbottle Starter Pack, $180, LIFEFUELS, lifefuels.com.
Barocco Basketball, $250, VERSACE, neimanmarcus.com.
JBL Reflect Flow Wireless Sport Headphones, $150, JBL, jbl.com.
Floatride Run Fast Pro Running Unisex Shoe, $250, REEBOK, reebok.com.
Panga Backpack 28, $300, YETI, yeti.com.
Vintage Visetos Coated Canvas Golf Bag, $2,795, MCM, nordstrom.com.
42mm Black Smartwatch With Jet Silicone Strap, $280, MISFIT VAPOR X, misfit.com.
Puma x Balmain Headband, $60, PUMA X BALMAIN, puma.com.
Yoga Towel, $40, ONZIE, onzie.com.
LeBron XVI Unisex Basketball Shoe, $225, NIKE, nordstrom.com.
Alps Faux Fur Trim Ski All-in-One Jumpsuit, $730, SWEATY BETTY, nordstrom.com.
Clifden Prizm™ Snow Sapphire Iridium Sunglasses, $196, OAKLEY, oakley.com.
x Peanuts® Snoopy Snowboard, $495, UNITED SHAPES, nordstrom.com.
Printed Yoga Mat, $127, OFF-WHITE, net-a-porter.com.
Punching Bag, $1,550, VERSACE, neimanmarcus.com.
Snack Food Container, $25, S’WELL, swellbottle.com.
Jump Rope in Various Finishes, $95, KALON STUDIOS, kalonstudios.com.
Running Belt, $50, ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY, adidas.com.