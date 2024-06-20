The Cottages At The Boat Basin Open In Nantucket

View the gallery

The Cottages at the Boat Basin, overlooking the Nantucket harbor, has unveiled a six-month multimillion-dollar renovation. Drawing on Nantucket’s rich seafaring past and Quaker influence, Nantucket-based designer Audrey Sterk infused new life into the 29 cottages, which occupy an enviable perch along the slips of the Nantucket Boat Basin. Under the White Elephant Resorts family, the individually styled accommodations are inspired by the names of the great whaling ships of the 1700s with names like Sea Syren, Essex and Orion. Ranging from studio cottages to split-level three-bedroom lofts, the historic accommodations have been revamped without altering their original architecture. All cottages offer full kitchens and most feature private outdoor decks. The cottages feature a color palette of ocean blue, misty gray and stark white. Caged lighting, nautical charts of Nantucket, brass barometer instruments, rope and jute detailing and woven fixtures inject a dose of contemporary maritime charm. Amenities include access to bicycles and kids’ fishing rods, reels and nets and a shuttle to the beach. thecottagesnantucket.com

The Crow’s Nest cottage