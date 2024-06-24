Doona Partners With Vashtie Kola On A New Design

Doona is a company committed to simplifying parenthood. Their products make life on the go easy, without ever compromising on functionality, safety and quality. “I set out to transform the infant car seat into something safe yet simple and practical,” says Doona’s founder Yoav Mazar. “There, the idea behind the Doona Car Seat and Stroller was born.” Recently, the brand’s signature fully-integrated all-in-one travel system, the perfect car seat and stroller combo, and its compact trike have gotten a fresh update thanks to DJ, artist, music director and designer Vashtie Kola. The Doona x Vashtie limited edition products were inspired by the street art she witnessed growing up in New York City, and feature a special canopy with handwritten messages of positivity and empowerment, written with her child in mind. Embracing motherhood, she embarked on a new journey, determined to extend support and encouragement to fellow parents and children. Her designs serve as a reminder that amidst the excitement of this new adventure, parents can maintain their individuality and identity. Other upgrades include black anodized aluminum, a luxurious black handlebar cover, faux-leather accents throughout and an exclusive tote bag and Vashtie signature keychain. The limited editions of the Doona Car Seat and Stroller and Liki Trike are reminiscent of street art, giving off a bold, urban aesthetic proving that parents can run errands effortlessly, and look good while doing it.