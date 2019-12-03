Gifts For a Fabulous Host or Hostess
Thank your friends and family for hosting you during the holiday season with one of these luxe presents
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Poker Whiskey Decanter, $190, VISTA ALEGRE, neimanmarcus.com.
Tibi Horizontal Picture Frame, Medium Model, $810, HERMES, hermes.com.
8-Piece Placemat and Napkin Set, $135, THE INSIDE, theinside.com.
25th Anniversary Holiday Ornament by Mariah Carey, $89, SWAROVSKI, swarovski.com.
Provence at Home Collection with Relaxing Candle and Pillow Pist, $49, L’OCCITANE, loccitane.com.
Kitchen Speaker, $60, HUDSON GRACE, hudsongracesf.com.
Lacquer Backgammon Set, $395, BLOOMINGDALES, bloomingdales.com.
The Impossible Collection of Bentley, $1,450, ASSOULINE, assouline.com.
Elephant Bottle Opener, $50, GEORG JENSEN, bloomingdales.com.
12 Days of Roses, $249, VENUS ET FLEUR, venusetfleur.com.
Louxor Round Vase, $220, BACCARAT, baccarat.com.
Self-Watering Plant Pot Size Medium, $74, MOMA DESIGN STORE, nordstrom.com.
Wine Chiller, $90, VINGLACE, nordstrom.com.
Great Characters Walt Disney Special Edition Ballpoint Pen, $730, MONTBLANC, montblanc.com.
Set of 6 Silver Cocktail Picks, $126, CHINOISERIE FLATWARE BY KIM SEYBERT, finelinens.com.
Lito Stationery Box (Set of 12), $95, L’OBJET, l-objet.com.
Handmade HoM Charcuterie Board, $95, HOUSE OF MORRISON, houseofmorrison.com.
Ember Mug²: Copper Edition, $130, EMBER, ember.com.
Uplifted Days Energizing Diffuser Kit, $110, SAJE NATURAL WELLNESS, saje.com.