Shop Our 12 Favorite “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters
Choose from our take on the "ugly" sweater tradition with these stylish and festive knits
Written by Brinley Knopf
Wool Crew Neck Sweater, $785, UNRAVEL PROJECT, shopbop.com.
Amby Embellished Sweater, $395, BA&SH, bloomingdales.com.
Ruffled Intarsia Cardigan, $2,730, MIU MIU, farfetch.com.
Cat-Patch Wool Sweater, $2,400, GUCCI, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Merry Christmas Knit Sweater, $467, ALBERTA FERRETTI, farfetch.com.
Après Ski Sweater, $200, MINNIE ROSE, bloomingdales.com.
Wool CC Big Flora Holiday Cardigan, $3,600, GUCCI, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Crystal Embellished Jumper, $2,980, PRADA, farfetch.com.
J'ADIOR 8 Cashmere Knit, $2,280, DIOR, dior.com.
Snowflake Zip Turtleneck Sweater, $1,190, MONSE, fwrd.com.
Katherine Embellished Sweater, $228, GRLFRND, fwrd.com.
Womens Cotton Cashmere Holid, $245, LISA TODD, neimanmarcus.com.