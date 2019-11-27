Tech Savvy Holiday Gifts
Shop our favorite speakers, cameras, and drones for your technology-obsessed loved ones
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Move Portable Weatherproof Speaker, $399, SONOS, sonos.com.
Move Portable Weatherproof Speaker, $399, SONOS, sonos.com.
Polaroid Originals Lab Printer, $130, POLAROID, bloomingdales.com.
Crusher ANC Personalized, Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, $319, SKULLCANDY, skullcandy.com.
Slim Projector XJ-A257, $1,399, CASIO, casio.com.
Google Nest 3rd Generation Learning Thermostat, $250, GOOGLE NEST, bloomingdales.com.
Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden, $100, CLICK & GROW, shop.nordstrom.com.
Kilburn II Speaker in Burgundy, $299, MARSHALL HEADPHONES, marshallheadphones.com.
Hybrid Smartwatch HR Collider Dark Brown Leather, $195, FOSSIL, fossil.com.
Saeco Xelsis Espresso Machine, Titanium, $2,399, SAECO, williams-sonoma.com.
MTI1 00 Integrated Turntable with Bluetooth, $6,500, MCINTOSH LABS, mcintoshlabs.com.
Wireless Charging Stand, $60, NIMBLE, gonimble.com.
Mavic Mini Drone, $399, DJI, store.dji.com.
Leather AirPods Case in Merlot, $45, BRUNO MAGLI, brunomagli.com.
Mason Freestanding Aura Frame in Graphite, $200, AURA, auraframes.com.
JBL Pulse 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with LED Lights, $250, JBL, jbl.com.
Smartphone Wireless Sanitizer, $100, PHONESOAP, phonesoap.com.
The Bartesian Cocktail Maker, $350, BARTESIAN, bartesian.com.