Ritz-Carlton Debuts Ilma, Its Newest Super Yacht

In 2022, Ritz-Carlton debuted the Evrima, the first yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, marking the first time a luxury hospitality company had expanded into the cruising category. This fall, the brand’s newest super yacht, Ilma, embarks on inaugural voyages in the Mediterranean from the Amalfi Coast and Greek Isles to Monte Carlo, Rome and Barcelona (the 794-foot Luminara will hit the seas in 2025). With the highest ratio of space per guest at sea, the 790-foot Ilma will feature 224 suites–all with private terraces–and will offer two new upper suite categories each measuring more than 1,000 square feet. Blending style and sophistication with a relaxed ambiance, the yacht will showcase contemporary craftsmanship and refined interior finishes envisioned by London-based architectural and design firm AD Associates, while exteriors will reflect the vision of Helsinki based design studio, Aivan, and will be reminiscent of some of the world’s most elegant private super yachts. The ship boasts five restaurants, six bars, a wine vault, an open-air entertainment space, expansive pool area, spa with 11 treatment rooms, three distinct fitness spaces, an outdoor cinema and an expanded marina with a hydraulic platform that provides direct access to the ocean. When the crew-to-guest ratio is almost one-to-one, you know you’ll be well taken care.

Ilma’s varied food and beverage options, included in the fare, are extensive. At the Beach House, bright, airy interiors flow into an expansive outdoor pool deck, creating a relaxed-yet-upscale setting for enjoying Pan-Latin cuisine. The menu, developed in collaboration with James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina, is inspired by the bold, fire-born flavors of South and Central America while highlighting ingredients from the Caribbean. Seta su Ilma by chef Fabio Trabocchi is a modern Italian fine-dining restaurant with a tasting menu, Memorī serves contemporary Pan-Asian dishes, Mistral offers Mediterranean flavors while Tides presents a regionally inspired menu. “The Beach House will be the ultimate culinary complement to Ilma,” says Mina. “I have always been fascinated with the powerful flavors and vibrant energy of the countries that make up Latin America and the Caribbean, and I have dreamed of bringing an array of their ingredients together one day. I am thrilled to be collaborating with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to introduce this new restaurant to Ilma’s guests.”