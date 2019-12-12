This Season’s Most Giftable Men’s Accessories
Shop our top favorite holiday accessories from sunnies and watches to hats and headphones
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Men's Jeweled Skull Lapel Pin, $350, ALEXANDER MCQUEEN, neimanmarcus.com.
Cliff House Aviator Sunglasses, $300, MAUI JIM, mauijim.com.
Fillmore Knit Classic Tie, $89, JOHN VARVATOS, bloomingdales.com.
Seamaster Diver 300 CO-AXIAL Mens Watch, $4,900, OMEGA, watchesofswitzerland.com.
The Everywhere Bag, $195, AWAY TRAVEL, awaytravel.com.
Brodeo Beanie, $35, PATAGONIA, patagonia.com.
Sterling Silver Interlocking-G Cuff Links, $305, GUCCI, neimanmarcus.com.
Men's Original Moc Toe Chelsea Boots: Luna Grey, $116, HUNTER BOOTS, hunterboots.com.
Reversible Leather Belt, $475, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, bloomingdales.com.
Warhol Skull Gift Box Set of 3, $48, HAPPY SOCKS, bloomingdales.com.
Travel Collection Chapter Toiletry Kit, $30, HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO., bloomingdales.com.
Monogram Grained Leather Wallet, $425, SAINT LAURENT, farfetch.com.
Check and B motif Scarf, $520, BURBERRY, farfetch.com.
Dork Too Star Wars 34 MM Watch, $175, NIXON X STAR WARS, nixon.com.
Yeezy Slide Adults in Desert Sand, $55, YEEZY SUPPLY, yeezysupply.com.
Men's 12mm Woven Box Chain Bracelet, $575, DAVID YURMAN, neimanmarcus.com.
Limited-Edition Spinnies, $95, JIMMY FALLON X WARBY PARKER, warbyparker.com.
Men's Leaston Weatherproof Leather Boots, $475, AQUATALIA, bloomingdales.com.
Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, $160, AFTERSHOKZ, amazon.com.
Tahoe Finch Color-Block Backpack, $450, TUMI, bloomingdales.com.
Sand-Print Silk Pocket Square, $135, TOM FORD, neimanmarcus.com.
Instapump Fury Boost Shoes in Black and White, $200, REEBOK, reebok.com.