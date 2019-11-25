The Best Holiday Candles You Might Want to Keep For Yourself
You can’t go wrong with these luxe scents whether you gift them or treat yourself
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Notte di Stelle Holiday Scented Candle, $76, ACQUA DI PARMA, bloomingdales.com.
Baies & Roses Carousel Candle Set, $130, DIPTYQUE, nordstrom.com.
Limited Edition Winter Balsam, 15.5oz., $65, LAFCO, lafco.com.
Hurricane on Foot, Tall, $155, HUDSON GRACE, hudsongracesf.com.
HG Winter Candle, $65, HUDSON GRACE, hudsongracesf.com.
Holiday Grand 4-Wick Candle, $250, NEST FRAGRANCES, nestfragrances.com.
Capri Blue Jar Candle, $30, ANTHROPOLOGIE, nordstrom.com.
Get Lit Cannabis Candle Set, $55, MALIN+GOETZ, nordstrom.com.
Pine & Eucalyptus Home Candle, $72, JO MALONE, jomalone.com.
Pin 12 Vintage Candle, $65, LE LABO, lelabofragrances.com.
Porcelain Votivelight with Two Candles, $90, L’OCCITANE, loccitane.com.
Black Velvet Holiday Candle, $36, OTHERLAND, otherland.com.