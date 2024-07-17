Brunello Cucinelli’s Launches a New AI-Based Website

Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new website, The BrunelloCucinelli.AI project, at the Teatro Piccolo in Milan. Based on the innovative Solomei AI platform, the new website was presented by Italian fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli with his close friend, architect Massimo de Vico Fallani and Francesco Bottigliero, Chief of Humanistic Technology at the Solomeo Fashion House.

Cucinelli emphasized that the underlying aim of the project was to engage with a technology capable of bringing out the best qualities of both artificial and human intelligence. This led to the idea of using AI to innovate the way websites are designed and built via The Solomei AI platform. “We have been working on this project for almost three years, with a dedicated group of researchers from the fields of mathematics, engineering, art and philosophy,” says Cucinelli. “Our hope is that it will harmoniously combine human and artificial intelligence, striking the balance between the ingenuity of the human being and the best of AI. Our website does away with the constraints of pages and places the human being front and centre, free to discover its content.”