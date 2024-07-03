Room Request! The Prince Akatoki London

The Prince Akatoki London in Marylebone offers timeless aesthetics reflecting Japanese minimalist influences and British elegance. Formerly The Arch London, the hotel underwent a significant transformation to embrace the Japanese philosophy of omotenashi, which is the art of selfless hospitality. This fusion creates a serene, luxurious environment that provides an oasis of calm in the heart of bustling London. The hotel’s attention to detail, from its minimalist yet sophisticated design to the meticulously curated Japanese-inspired menu, reflects a commitment to offering guests an unparalleled and culturally immersive experience. The hotel’s signature Tokii Restaurant features Japanese-inspired cuisine while the Malt Lounge and Bar is a perfect place to enjoy a cocktail. Each of the 82 serene rooms and suites on property are nature-inspired with natural woods and textiles and feature such amenities as Lululemon yoga mats for guests’ use.

DuJour spoke with the property’s director of sales and marketing, Antonella Mizzi, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Studio Suites 001 and 003. Located on the ground floor, they offer a high level of privacy.

What makes it so special?

They’re spacious with high ceilings and large windows. It features a private patio where guests can relax and enjoy some fresh air. There are separate shower and bath facilities, along with a Toto toilet. These two rooms are interconnected, making them ideal for families.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From £1,162

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The hotel’s use of natural materials and serene color palettes, which create a tranquil and luxurious atmosphere. The incorporation of traditional Japanese elements, such as shoji screens and wooden furniture, alongside British heritage features like high ceilings and large windows, results in a unique and harmonious aesthetic. This fusion not only enhances the visual appeal but also provides a culturally immersive experience, making it a standout feature of the hotel.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

When you step into the hotel, you are greeted by our unique signature scent, which imparts a sense of calmness, reminiscent of a spa. Our guests adore this fragrance, though they might not be aware that we sell diffusers featuring this signature scent. Additionally, we provide a pillow spray during turndown service to promote a restful night’s sleep for our guests. We also offer yukatas, traditional Japanese casual outfits, in each room. Guests are welcome to wear them and roam around the hotel, adding to the unique experience of their stay.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Room 016. This executive room is located on the first floor of the historic building. The first floor features higher ceilings and the room combines serene Japanese materials and décor with a touch of British history through its large windows, offering a unique and beautiful experience for your stay.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

“Akatoki” translates to “dawn” in Japanese. This reflects the hotel’s concept of welcoming guests to a new beginning, symbolized by the serene and rejuvenating experience offered within its walls. The name encapsulates the essence of starting afresh and experiencing a peaceful awakening, making it a fitting choice for a hotel that blends Japanese hospitality with London’s vibrant atmosphere.