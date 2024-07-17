Room Request! Moxy Athens City

This Grecian outpost of the hipster Marriott Bonvoy brand Moxy is both vibe-y and no frills, but this is a real city hotel. The lobby bar is an ingenious use of space, also serving as a restaurant, a check-in counter, a convenience store and breakfast nook. It all feels like an Athenian Cheers. The transformation from backpacker-like outpost to cafeteria style brunch buffet here is an especially wild occurrence, complete with Homer Simpson pink donuts. Located downtown, the 200-room hotel features accommodations designed for modern travelers like lightning speed Wi-Fi and 50-inch full HD flat screen TVs with screen casting ability and built-in USB ports.

DuJour spoke with the property’s marketing coordinator, Melita Mouliota, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Penthouse Suite, which is particularly favored by Marriott Bonvoy members.

What makes it so special?

Imagine waking up to 360-degree panoramic views of the Acropolis and Athens cityscape. The Penthouse Suite bursts with vibrant colors and playful elements. Plus it features an outdoor jacuzzi, offering a unique way to enjoy the city’s iconic sights.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From € 800

What’s your favorite design element on property?

My favorite design element has to be the diverse art scattered throughout the hotel. From the bespoke pieces by artist B. in our rooms to the dynamic artworks by SimpleG in our meeting spaces, every corner is a visual treat. Moxy Athens City is where urban vibes and artistic flair meet. We host monthly exhibitions featuring both emerging and established artists in our arcade.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Every guest is greeted with Moxy pink sprinkled donuts in their room upon check-in. It’s our way of saying ‘welcome’ with a dash of sweetness.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Family Corner Room. It’s the perfect mix of Moxy’s playful vibe with stunning views of central Athens. Plus, thanks to our soundproofing, you get to enjoy the city’s energy without the noise. It’s the best of both worlds!

How about one more fun fact about the property?

The check-in at Moxy Athens City is not your typical hotel experience. Our reception is at the bar, so your stay kicks off with a very Moxy & fun cocktail. It’s the perfect start to your Moxy adventure!