Roger Vivier Unveils Petites Merveilles In Paris

Roger Vivier presented the third chapter of Pièce Unique: a rarified showcase of haute couture handbags designed by creative director Gherardo Felloni. Petites Merveilles features one-of-a-kind Viv’ Choc handbags and silk gilets unveiled at the brand’s Parisian boutique on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.

Delving into Monsieur Vivier and Felloni’s shared passion for the natural world, Petites Merveilles intertwines the ethereal beauty of insects and their flora with the exquisite craftsmanship of couture. Felloni imbues each creation with talismans and gestures that recall their namesake creature. From butterflies and bees to scorpions and spiders, scarabs, lady beetles and fireflies: all are transformed into shimmering Viv’ Choc handbag and gilet designs through the deft sublimation of rich colors, sparkling textures and figurative forms.

Embodying the qualities of a distinct species or exploring more abstract notions of an insect’s habitat, appearance, or symbolic significance, 15 one-of-a-kind handbags and 4 encrusted gilets become canvases for opulence. From micro to macro, from day to night, and from the lush green forest to the arid desert, landscapes of crystals and bugle beading intertwine. Femininity abounds, in clusters of iridescent scarab beetles, peacock blue butterfly wings embellished with rhinestones, or a pearlescent patchwork of snowy white feathers.