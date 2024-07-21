Ketchy Beach Opens In Southampton

Ketchy Beach is a new concept from restaurateur Jamie Mulholland (owner of Ketchy Shuby and co-founder of The Surf Lodge), that recently opened at the Capri Southampton hotel. An extension of his SoHo spot, Ketchy Shuby, the restaurant offers seafood-focused dishes in a space, designed by Dimitri Hyacinthe. The menu from chef Sean Olnowich features fan favorites such as stracciatella with heirloom tomatoes, blackberries, raspberries, basil water and smoked salt, Montauk fluke crudo with leche de tigre, gooseberry, citrus and pickled fresnos, blue crab bucatini with charred tomato, corn, dried chilies, shellfish cream and lemon and a whole grilled sea bream with capers, olives, parsley and lemon.

The cocktail menu was developed by mixologist Wayne Gravesande and features cocktails like Catch a Fire with Illegal Mezcal, pineapple, coconut liqueur, cinnamon and lime. The 260-seat restaurant and poolside lounge showcasses a floral archway entry and opens up to the bright and airy space helmed with a green herringbone bar, floral banquette seating and reclaimed wood walls filled with photography of ocean and mountain landscapes shot by New York City-based artist Lee Jaffe.