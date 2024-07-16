New Delta One Lounge Opens At JFK Airport

View the gallery

Delta Air Lines has opened The Delta One Lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Located between Concourses A and B in Terminal 4, the 39,000-plus-square-foot lounge offers a variety of experiences and amenities for the premium traveler, from fine dining to spa-like wellness treatments to valet services and more. “Our teams have spared no detail to ensure Delta One Lounge guests receive a truly memorable experience,” says Claude Roussel, the vice president of the Delta Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience. “It’s a new era for Delta. This Lounge is raising the bar across the board, from the amenities to the food and beverage offerings to the level of personalized service.”

Fan-shaped marble mosaic tiles in the Market dining area pay tribute to famed New York brasseries. The penny-round ceiling over the food counter is a hat-tip to the original JFK terminal, designed by famed architect Eero Saarinen. Delta’s recently announced onboard partnership with Missoni is also reflected in the Lounge, with design touches like accent pillows, vases and coffee table books bearing the signature zigzag design of the Italian fashion house. The Lounge features a 140-seat Brasserie restaurant delivering a three-course meal service. Restaurant Associates and Union Square Events (a Danny Meyer concept) have collaborated to elevate the culinary experience in the Delta One Lounge, with dishes such as Hamachi crudo, steak tartare and lasagna bolognese. The wellness area is equipped with nine reservable relaxation pods with full-body massage chairs and nap chairs, treatments from Grown-Alchemist certified therapists and more.