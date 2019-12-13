Shop The Prettiest Stocking Stuffers
Look no further for a complete list of mini makeup, skincare, and fragrance holiday gifts
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Good Girl x Good Girl Légère Mini Set, $25, CAROLINA HERRERA, sephora.com.
Good Girl x Good Girl Légère Mini Set, $25, CAROLINA HERRERA, sephora.com.
Sleigh All Day Set in Topaz and Crush, $27, HUDA BEAUTY, shophudabeauty.com.
NightBright™ Resurfacing Duo, $28, DRUNK ELEPHANT, sephora.com.
Light Blue Mini Duo Set, $20, DOLCE & GABBANA, sephora.com.
Hey curl, hey lash curler, $20, TARTE COSMETICS, tartecosmetics.com.
Mini Wonder Glow 15ml Travel Size, $25, CHARLOTTE TILBURY, sephora.com.
MTHRSHP: Dark Galaxy Palette, $65, PAT MCGRATH LABS X STAR WARS, patmcgrath.com.
Better Than Sex Mascara Ornament, $13, TOO FACED, sephora.com.
Moisturizing Facial Wash Pouch, $2, SIMPLE, ulta.com.
Good Intentions Fragrance Kit, $22, PINROSE, pinrose.com.
Mini Blush + Balm Set, $24, NARS, sephora.com.
Brow-Raising Lineup! 3 Mini Benefit Brow Bestsellers, $24, BENEFIT COSMETICS, benefitcosmetics.com.
Limited-Edition LashFood Favorites Kit, $69, LASHFOOD, lashfood.com.
Little Wonders 2-Piece Set, $19, DEBORAH LIPPMANN, sephora.com.
Face Mask Ornaments - Holiday Gift, $11, NUGG BEAUTY, nuggbeauty.com.
Shu Uemura Art of Hair x Pokémon Essence Absolue Nourishing Hair & Body Oil, $69, SHU UEMURA, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.
Your Place Or Mine? Five-Piece Travel Brush Collection, $79, MARC JACOBS BEAUTY, sephora.com.
Mini All Nighter Setting Spray Ornament, $8, URBAN DECAY, sephora.com.
Must-Have Mini Masks, $32, KIEHL’S SINCE 1851, sephora.com.
Caviar du Jour Caviar Chrome Mini Set, $39, LAURA MERCIER, sephora.com.
Lil Stunna Mini Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Underdawg, $15, FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA, sephora.com.
Brow Basics Limited Edition Gift Set, $45, TWEEZERMAN, tweezerman.com.