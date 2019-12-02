Beautiful Gifts For The Makeup Artist
Whether you’re a blossoming beautician or just a big fan of Pat McGrath, these presents are for you
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Le Rouge Parfum Icons Set, $330, KILIAN, bykilian.com.
Trophy Wife Life Limited EditionSet, $69, FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA, fentybeauty.com.
Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Love for Her Eau de Parfum - Size 1.6 oz, $105, TIFFANY & CO., saksfifthavenue.com.
Smooth Operator Hair Set, $120, AMIKA, loveamika.com.
Rouge G Customizable Matte Lipstick, $33, GUERLAIN, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Exclusive Rouge G Rhinestone Wild Glam Lipstick Case Collector, $290, GUERLAIN, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Limited Edition Full-Size Blockbuster Brow Set, $59, BENEFIT COSMETICS, benefitcosmetics.com.
The Digit 5-Brush Set in Luxury Case, $185, ARTIS, nordstrom.com.
Blitz Astral Eye Shadow Quad: Iconic Illumination, $65, PAT MCGRATH LABS, patmcgrathlabs.com.
IT’s Your Mascara Magic Set, $32, IT COSMETICS, sephora.com.
Lip Treatment, $20 each, UZ, uz.team.
Naked Honey Vault Makeup Set, $115, URBAN DECAY, nordstrom.com.
Maison Margiela Fragrances REPLICA Coffee Break, $126, MAISON MARGIELA, nordstrom.com.
Bold Eye Duo, $45, ILIA BEAUTY, iliabeauty.com.
Natural Mystic 6-Piece Nail Polish Set, $36, DEBORAH LIPPMANN, sephora.com.
Supersonic™ Hair Dryer, $399, DYSON, nordstrom.com.
Power of Makeup® Planner Carpe Celebration Set, $250, TRISH MCEVOY, nordstrom.com.
Lash Enhancing Serum, $150, NEULASH, skinresearchlabs.com.
Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette, $67, HUDA BEAUTY, sephora.com.
Lookin’ Like a Snack Must-Haves Collection, $39, KAJA, sephora.com.
Limited Edition Holiday Rouge Pur Couture Lipsticks, $38 each, YSL, yslbeautyus.com.
Essentials Kit with Reusable Cleansing and Exfoliating Microfibers, $46, CROON, justcroon.com.
Limited Edition Burlesque Holiday Set, $46, HAUS LABORATORIES, hauslabs.com.
Catch The Light Makeup Set, $150, CHANEL BEAUTY, nordstrom.com.