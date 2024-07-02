Marriott International’s Luxury Group Teams Up With Blade

Luxury Group by Marriott International, the portfolio of eight hotel brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, Edition, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott and W Hotels, will offer guests the opportunity to fly directly to and from the airport to their hotel destinations using Blade’s helicopter service. Between July 1 and September 2, 2024, eligible guests at a selection of the Luxury Group properties in New York City will be treated to an exclusive package that takes luxury to new heights: complimentary roundtrip Blade airport helicopter transfers, offering seamless connections to and from John F. Kennedy and Newark airports. The high-flying experience will be reserved for guests staying two nights or more in select suites at The St. Regis New York, JW Marriott Essex House New York, W New York Union Square, The New York Edition, The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad and The Luxury Collection Hotel Manhattan Midtown, allowing them more time to enjoy their travels and less time on the road. “Spanning the Luxury Group’s portfolio of brands, this collaboration with Blade advances our mission to provide guests with exceptional service and amenities through innovation and imagination,” says George Hammer, Global Head of Luxury Marketing at Marriott International. “As summer travel season can be especially hectic, we’re excited to introduce this bespoke partnership that will streamline and enhance our guests’ journeys before even setting foot in our suites.”

As an additional service, all guests staying at participating hotels will have access to exclusive rates for Blade Airport and Blade Ground Connect car transfers, inclusive of all room categories. With preferred pricing for all airport transfers, savvy visitors in New York City can skip the traffic to maximize their travels throughout the summer. To celebrate the collaboration, the Luxury Group will also debut seasonal pop-up activations at Blade Lounge West and Blade Lounge East to enhance every point of the guest journey. Both lounges will be transformed with experiential, multi-sensory offerings inspired by amenities within the distinct brands of the Luxury Group, including signature scents from Edition, curated playlists from W Hotels, and exclusively at Blade Lounge West, a live JW Garden growing fresh garnishes for pre-flight refreshments. “Blade’s collaboration with Luxury Group provides our passengers with top tier hospitality at every touchpoint of their New York City stay including our integrated booking process,” said Roisin Branch, Blade’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our Blade Airport transfers not only offer the most breathtaking views of the city, they also significantly reduce travel time and stress levels. This service sets the Luxury Group apart by ensuring every aspect of their guests’ travel experience is smooth, swift and enjoyable.”