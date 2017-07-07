Here, we take a closer look at The Windy City’s top rated hotels, bars and shops. Be sure to stop at these hot-spots on your next weekend trip to Chicago, Illinois.

Where to Stay:

The Gold Coast’s iconic Talbott Hotel debuts a luxurious new look following a recent $20 million face-lift. After breaking a sweat in the just-added fitness center, there’s no finer place to unwind than a Studio King (one of 178 refreshed accommodations), an oversize corner room neatly tucked away from the urban bustle.

Where to Shop:

Birdseye Rule lends a feminine touch to Logan Square’s shopping scene. Helmed by a pair of sisters, the boutique takes its name from a beloved childhood summer vacation spot in northwest Michigan. Those sunny memories inspire the shop’s carefully curated collection of home goods, heritage-style women’s sportswear and rugged accessories for men. Over on the Mag Mile, California-based Les Lunes brings its ethically-sourced apparel to the Midwest. The collection includes women’s ready-to-wear, lounge- and activewear and men’s underwear—all in ultrasoft bamboo-based fabric.

Where to Eat and Drink:

They run one of the country’s most beloved tiki bars, so it’s no surprise that Paul McGee and Shelby Allison throw a flawless backyard cocktail party. “Lost Lake is a tropical party that happens nightly, and I use the same approach at home,” says Allison. From McGee’s annual birthday bash to impromptu campfire chill-outs, the quaint, peony-lined backyard of the couple’s Logan Square greystone buzzes all summer long. McGee says it’s a reprieve from his typical post behind Lost Lake’s bar. “We can relax more in our backyard—it doesn’t matter if there’s a straw on the ground,” he says. In fact, Allison and McGee let their friends do the bartending when they’re off the clock. “I set up a make-your-own drink station and let our guests get to work,” she says. McGee concurs: “It’s interactive, and allows Shelby and me to mingle.”

What to Do:

Wrigley Field is not just the home of baseball’s world champs—the stadium also hosts a hefty concert lineup (10 shows this season), with James Taylor, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga and Zac Brown Band on the bill.

