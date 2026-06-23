Barnes International Real Estate Opens A Hamptons Office

Barnes International Realty has opened a Hamptons office just in time for summer 2026. Barnes Hamptons will go beyond real estate—sales and seasonal rentals, but also private yacht and jets, fine dining experiences (Cafe Boulud is located at Maison Barnes in New York City), art acquisition and vineyards. With the opening of Barnes Hamptons, international clients will benefit from both local market expertise and the reach of the brand’s global network. Whether purchasing a primary residence, investing in a second home, selling a property or securing a seasonal rental, clients will have access to personalized guidance tailored to their specific needs. Located in Bridgehampton, the office serves clients throughout the East End, from Southampton to Montauk, offering expertise in luxury sales, seasonal rentals, investment opportunities and off-market properties. “Our clients increasingly view the world through a portfolio of destinations,” says Alison Graham, managing director of Barnes Hamptons and Barnes New York. “The Hamptons stands alongside places like London, Paris, Miami and Saint-Tropez as one of the world’s premier luxury markets.”