Room Request! Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol

Cabo has no shortage of luxury resorts, but Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol approaches the experience differently. Set within the exclusive Cabo del Sol community along the destination’s coveted Golden Corridor, the resort unfolds across 14 architecturally designed buildings that follow the contours of the desert landscape, creating a seamless dialogue between land, sea and sky. The result is a property that feels deeply connected to its surroundings, where desert terrain and sweeping views of the Sea of Cortez remain a constant presence and indoor-outdoor living is woven into nearly every aspect of the guest experience. Beyond its striking setting, the resort has emerged as a destination in its own right, with world-class boutiques, dining and cultural experiences at Anima Village within walking distance, championship golf, diverse culinary offerings ranging from Mexican to Middle Eastern cuisine and exclusive access to Costamar—the area’s only luxury beach club attached to a resort. With a focus on thoughtful design and connection to place, Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol offers a distinctly elevated and deeply restorative perspective on Cabo. We sat down with Rich Ramirez, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing, to discuss the property’s most coveted accommodation and what makes this oceanfront retreat one of Cabo’s most compelling luxury addresses.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The 6,327-square-foot, indoor-outdoor living 3-Bedroom Oceanfront “Villa La Paz” Rooms 901 & 902

What makes it so special?

This exceptional Villa features a private oceanview lap pool overlooking the Sea of Cortez, expansive terraces ideal for capturing Cabo’s spectacular sunrises, and front-row whale watching from the comfort of your own private sanctuary. Designed for both relaxation and entertaining, Villa La Paz includes a chef’s kitchen, spacious dining area, and an elegant living room that seamlessly connects to the outdoor living spaces. Each bedroom features its own luxurious bathroom with a deep soaking tub, walk-in shower and premium amenities curated for an unforgettable stay experience. What makes Villa La Paz truly exceptional is its premier oceanfront location combined with its award-winning design, offering unobstructed views of the Sea of Cortez from every room in the villa. Guests also enjoy a highly personalized experience with a dedicated “Resort Ambassador” who serves as a private host throughout their stay, curating bespoke experiences, and accommodating personalized requests. The villa’s private oceanview lap pool is accessible from every room, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle experience. This luxurious journey begins the moment guests arrive, with roundtrip airport transportation included in the nightly rate.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From $4,500

What’s your favorite design element on property?

How dramatically the resort transforms at sunset. As evening falls, the property becomes an elegant desert oasis, beautifully illuminated to showcase the natural textures, landscaping, and architecture inspired by the Baja desert and coastline.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol is the first Park Hyatt property in Mexico, located within the exclusive Cabo del Sol community along Cabo’s coveted Golden Corridor. The resort is surrounded by some of the destination’s most luxurious lifestyle experiences, including the 59,000-square-foot Saria Spa at Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol, world-class golf on site, and the newly opened Anima Village — an elevated luxury retail and culinary destination featuring prestigious brands such as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, fine dining experiences and art galleries.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Our Deluxe Ocean View Suite located on the third floor of Building 7, Room 734. The sunrises from the spacious suite and private terrace are among the most spectacular I have experienced in my more than 30 years traveling the world as a luxury hotelier. Overlooking the Sea of Cortez as yachts glide along the horizon or enjoying a private dinner under the stars, it is an experience guests remember for a lifetime.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

You never have to look for the ocean—it always finds you. Nearly every space throughout the resort was intentionally designed to keep the Sea of Cortez constantly within view.