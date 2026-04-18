The Weekender: Florida Keys

There’s a particular kind of arrival in Key West. It’s less a destination, more a feeling. The water shifts first: unmistakable, flat blue stretching out in every direction. It has a faint end-of-the-earth quality to it, as if the mainland has quietly disappeared behind you.

In town, the mood follows. Trolley bells hum past pastel-shingled houses in shades of conch pink and seafoam. Bars spill open onto the street with live music that starts in the afternoon and never quite stops. There’s a lingering trace of Jimmy Buffett in the air—easy, sunny, slightly irreverent. Flip-flops are standard. Linen leans preppy. You’ll see equal parts old Florida families and Lilly Pulitzer prints, all orbiting the same essentials: a good drink, a slice of key lime pie and nowhere urgent to be.

But part of what makes the Florida Keys work is the approach. The drive down the Overseas Highway sets the tone before you arrive—a single ribbon of road suspended between water and sky. It’s flat, exposed, and mesmerizing. Along the way: tiki huts, bait-and-tackle shops, weathered marinas and the occasional Ron Jon–style outfitter. The further you go, the more the pace drops. The Upper and Middle Keys—more spread out, less performative—offer pockets of stillness if you’re willing to linger on the way back.

TO SLEEP

The Perry Hotel & Marina Key West actually sits on Stock Island—just far enough from Duval Street to feel intentional. It’s not trying to recreate the Key West scene but sidestep it. The hotel is built around a working marina, which means you wake up to the quiet mechanics of the place: sportfishing boats heading out early, ropes hitting docks, crews moving with purpose. It’s less curated “island life” and more the real thing, slightly refined.

Rooms are pared back in a clean, coastal way. It’s the perfect setting to welcome you back from a boat or a day exploring Key West—sunburned, a little tired and ready for a margarita at its outdoor bar, The Salty Oyster. Downstairs, the pool scene hums with families, couples and those looking for some shade and respite from Key West fanfare, which is just a 10-minute drive away.

By the time you pull into Marathon Key’s Tranquility Bay Beachfront Hotel and Resort one hour north, everything feels more relaxed. The property unfolds low and wide along the shoreline, where rows of white beach houses line up against the sand or one of three resort pools. Each one feels slightly separate and private, as if the whole place was designed to avoid the feeling of a hotel altogether. There’s no central scene to plug into, no pressure to participate. Just sand, water and enough distance between you and the next person to forget they’re there. Inside, it’s airy and straightforward—living rooms that open onto the beach, kitchens you may or may not use, bedrooms in tones of teal and white. Doors stay open. Shoes come off and don’t go back on until dinner.

TO EAT

Key West eating is less about chasing reservations and more about following a rhythm—something sweet in the morning, something fresh by the water, something casual as the sun goes down. And at the center of it all: key lime pie.

Start there. Blue Heaven is the classic. It’s airy, slightly chaotic and known for its towering meringue-topped version. Or slip into Moondog Cafe, where the bakery leans a little more low-key but just as satisfying. Either way, this is non-negotiable.

For a special occasion dinner, head east to Dorada at Casa Marina (inside Casa Marina Key West). It sits on one of the island’s few true sandy beaches, and the setting does most of the work—oceanfront, breezy, and just removed enough from the center of town to feel like you’re worlds away.

On the opposite side of the island, Lolita’s Coastal Cocina at Opal Key Resort & Marina delivers a completely different mood. It’s lively, a little louder and perfectly positioned on the marina. Mexican dishes, strong margaritas, and a front-row seat to sunset make it an easy place to settle in and stay—ideal for people-watching as boats drift back in.

If you’re heading out of Key West—or coming back up the Keys—make the detour count. Burdines Waterfront is worth it for a laid-back lunch or dinner: blackened mahi sandwiches, its famous fries, cold drinks, deep-fried key lime pie and a no-frills marina view that feels very much of the place.

TO DO

There’s really only one thing to do here: get out on the water. Everything else is secondary. From Key West, that can mean a sunset sail or a laid-back booze cruise that drifts through the Gulf of America (yes, that’s its name) before anchoring at a shallow sandbar where the water is clear, waist-deep, and lined with boats of people all doing the same thing.

If you want something more intentional, head up toward Marathon and book a day fishing with a local captain. We chartered a boat with Two Conchs Sportfishing, where with “Scuba Steve Bellovich” we caught more mahi-mahi and groupers than we knew what to do with. It’s less about the catch, more about the experience: long stretches of open water, a cooler on board, and the kind of quiet that only happens once you’re fully offshore.

Back on land, keep it simple. Walk through the gardens at the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum, then stop for the obligatory photo at the Southernmost Point Buoy—equal parts landmark and ritual. Hop on the trolley once, just to orient yourself, then wander. And if you need a break from the sun, duck into Books & Books, Judy Blume’s bookstore, which feels exactly like what you’d want it to be: thoughtful, slightly tucked away and worth lingering in.