The Hamptons’ Sweetest Pairing

This summer, two beloved New York brands are joining forces for what may be the chicest picnic companion of the season. Hamptons institution Wölffer Estate Vineyard and cult-favorite Swedish candy purveyor BonBon have partnered on Midsummer in a Box, a limited-edition collaboration. The beautifully packaged collection pairs Wölffer Estate‘s sparkling non-alcoholic Petite Rosé with an exclusive candy assortment created by BonBon and curated alongside Joey Wölffer. Aptly named Midsummer Mix, the selection layers sweet, tart and fruit-forward flavors that evoke vineyard berries, wildflowers and salty ocean breezes—a playful nod to both the Hamptons and the Swedish countryside.

“The Swedish countryside and the Hamptons share so much of what makes summer special—long days outdoors, gathering with friends and an appreciation for simple pleasures,” says Sara Ciliberto, partner and COO of BonBon Swedish Candy Co. “This collaboration is a natural way to celebrate those shared traditions.” For Joey Wölffer, the partnership reflects the spirit of the East End itself. “Playful, vibrant and meant to be shared, these flavors capture the feeling of long golden days out East while bringing together two local favorites in celebration of Midsummer,” says Wölffer. Retailing for $135, Midsummer in a Box is available in limited quantities online and at Wölffer Estate’s Wine Stand in Sagaponack as well as BonBon’s Brooklyn locations just in time for the season’s most memorable weekends.