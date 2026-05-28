AERIN Opens A New East Hampton Boutique

AERIN has opened at 7 Newtown Lane in East Hampton. Reflecting its founder Aerin Lauder’s love of summers in Long Island, the brand’s newest location draws inspiration from the rich design heritage and natural beauty of the destination. The boutique exudes a relaxed, country-inspired sensibility with custom farm tables, rattan seating, raffia wallcoverings, decorative painted floors and floral motifs. Lauder collaborated with interior designer, Tom Scheerer, to bring her vision to life. The boutique features selections from AERIN’s home decor, fashion, beauty and heirloom collections alongside a mix of other brands, vintage treasures and discoveries sourced from around the world by Lauder. A curated art collection by Richard Dupont, Donald Sultan, Pamela Hanson and Lachlan Bailey adorns the boutique’s walls. The boutique will showcase a curation of fashion and lifestyle brands including Emporio Sirenuse, Agua by Agua Bendita, Lizzie Fortunato, Paola Marassi and Sylvia Toledano.