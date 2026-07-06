Eventide Oyster Co. Pops Up At Ludlow House

Since opening in Portland, Maine, James Beard Award-winning restaurant Eventide Oyster Co. has become synonymous with impeccably sourced seafood, inventive cooking and a fresh take on the classic American oyster bar. Now, for a limited time, the brand bringing that coastal spirit to Ludlow House on New York City’s Lower East Side. The menu captures the flavors of Maine and the Northeast, beginning with a rotating selection of oysters and a raw bar that changes with the day’s catch. Among the highlights is Eventide’s celebrated New England Clam Bake—a contemporary interpretation of the regional classic featuring steamers, mussels, lobster tail, potatoes, salt pork and a hard-boiled egg layered over rock seaweed and finished with a savory nori vinaigrette. Equally iconic is the Brown Butter Lobster Roll. Rather than the traditional split-top bun, Eventide serves its lobster in a soft Chinese-style steamed bun, allowing the sweet shellfish and rich brown butter to take centre stage.

Dessert leans into American nostalgia, with favourites including a classic Maine Whoopie Pie and an Oatmeal Cream Pie. The drinks menu follows suit with a selection of takeover-exclusive cocktails, from the gin-and-saké ET Cooler to a bright Negroni Bianco and a playful Twisted Tea. The residency runs until the end of October, with dinner served on Thursdays and Fridays, all-day dining on Saturdays and lunch through to late afternoon on Sundays.

Eventide Oyster Co. oysters