Aquazzura Takes The French Riviera

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Luxury retailer Net-a-Porter and Italian fashion house Aquazzura have collaborated on a special summer capsule collection, now available. Designed as a wardrobe for sun-drenched escapes, the collection captures the effortless elegance of Riviera dressing. So it was only fitting that the brands hosted a fashionable event to celebrate overlooking the sparkling Côte d’Azur at Palais Bulles, the legendary seaside residence. Net-A-Porter CEO Heather Kaminetsky and Aquazzura founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio welcomed guests including Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Kathy Hilton, Poppy Delevingne, Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Alessandra of Hannover, Cindy Bruna, Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, Alex Rivière, Tamara Falcó, Noor Fares and Rebecca Donaldson, alongside a stylish mix of creatives and friends. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the evening shifted into celebration with DJ sets by Cole Trickle and Baptiste Caffrey, transforming the venue into an open-air dance floor overlooking the sea. For Osorio, whose collections have long drawn inspiration from warm-weather destinations, the French Riviera remains an enduring muse. “There is no place quite like the French Riviera to celebrate the spirit of summer,” he says. “The light, the colour, the sense of joy and ease that has always inspired me.”