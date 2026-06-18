La DoubleJ Pops Up In Nantucket

This summer, La DoubleJ returns to Nantucket for its second season on the island, following a successful trunk show weekend in 2025. From July 3–12, the Italian lifestyle brand will open the doors to its seasonal pop-up at The Boathouse (7 Easy Street) welcoming locals and visitors daily to discover its joyful world of fashion and homeware. The boutique will showcase La DoubleJ’s latest collection—100% Made in Italy—including vibrant ready-to-wear, versatile swimwear, statement jewelry and accessories, colorful homeware, as well as exclusive pieces created especially for Nantucket.

In the spirit of the brand’s beloved Sisterhood community, La DoubleJ will host a special gathering on Wednesday, July 8 at Dreamland. Curated by wellness resident Holly Ruth Finigan, the morning will feature movement with Evie Marie O’Connor, sound healing with Monika Rudnicka, and Reiki with Kristin Love—an immersive experience designed to Raise Your Vibration and cultivate joy, connection, and inner radiance. The event is open to the public by reservation only, with limited spaces available. For more info and to RSVP, please email RSVP@LaDoubleJ.com.