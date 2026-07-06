A Southampton Camp With Saltwater In Its DNA

At East End Explorer summer camp in Southampton, the water isn’t just a backdrop. Designed for children ages 5 to 13, the eight-year-old camp trades traditional summer-camp routines for days spent kayaking, boating, fishing, clamming, crabbing and exploring the East End’s marshes alongside educators with expertise in marine science, aquaculture and coastal ecology. The biggest lessons, however, aren’t necessarily about marine life. Campers of different ages work together, learning to mentor one another while building confidence through experiences that rarely unfold exactly as planned. A strong current, changing weather or an unexpected shift in conditions becomes an opportunity to practice adaptability—what the camp calls “going with the tide.” The philosophy is simple: read the environment, adjust in real time and trust your instincts.

East End Explorer LLC was founded by Eric and Beth Wurzburg as an eco-tour company focused on exploring the natural wonders of the waters around Long Island’s east end. In addition to the summer camp, the company offers a marine science immersion program, guided kayak/paddle board tours, custom nature excursions, kayak and paddle board rentals and, starting in 2023, excursions and tours on a custom boat. After a trip to the salt marshes when he was eight years old, Eric Wurzburg has been hooked on estuarial ecology and life of the salt marsh. “It’s quite amazing to see the biodiversity that thrives in these shallow waters and grasslands,” he explains. “Throughout my life I have pursued occupations that have allowed me to share my passion for environmental stewardship and ecological mindfulness with others. I travel, fish, dive, paddle, hike, boat and explore the natural world every chance I get.” To the end, he earned a Masters Degree in Natural Resource Management with an emphasis on environmental education. Beth earned her Ph.D. in educational theory and practice and is a professor of education at the University of Georgia during the academic year.

One of the program’s standout experiences is its partnership with the Stony Brook School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences. Campers step aboard the research vessel RV Peconic to work alongside scientists studying the region’s marine ecosystem, offering a rare glimpse into the research shaping the future of Long Island’s waterways. Adventure is part of the appeal, but East End Explorer Camp is ultimately about something deeper: fostering resilience, curiosity and a lasting connection to the natural world—and to one another.