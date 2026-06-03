Ritz-Carlton Brings SailGP Ashore

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As the official hospitality partner of the U.S. SailGP Team, Ritz-Carlton brought together the artistry of luxury hospitality and the exhilaration of world-class sailing. Rooted in a shared pursuit of excellence, the partnership reflected Ritz-Carlton’s commitment to creating extraordinary experiences that connect guests to sporting events. This spirit of innovation extended across the brand’s evolving portfolio—from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Ritz-Carlton Reserve to thoughtfully curated partnerships that invited guests to engage with the world in unexpected and memorable ways. Through SailGP, The Ritz-Carlton offers a new lens through which to experience one of the fastest-growing sports on the global stage.

Featuring 13 national teams competing aboard identical F50 catamarans, SailGP redefined modern sailing through high-speed, wind-powered racing that reached speeds of more than 60 miles per hour. The championship traveled to some of the world’s most iconic waterfront destinations, including New York, where the competition unfolded against the dramatic backdrop of the Hudson River and the Statue of Liberty. To celebrate race weekend, The Ritz-Carlton brought the spirit of the sport ashore with a special activation at the Boathouse in Central Park. The iconic Boathouse was transformed into a gathering place for guests of all ages, who raced custom radio-controlled sailboats across the historic pond.

Guests also had the opportunity to reserve The Ultimate SailGP Experience package at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park and The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. The exclusive offering included premium on-the-water race viewing aboard an official spectator vessel, luxury accommodations, daily breakfast, transportation and commemorative gifts that enhanced the weekend’s celebration of sailing and hospitality. Together, The Ritz-Carlton and the U.S. SailGP Team created a memorable race-weekend experience that reflected a shared dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and exceptional service—bringing the energy of elite competition together with the thoughtful luxury that defines The Ritz-Carlton.