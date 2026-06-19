The Hedges Inn Reopens In East Hampton

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The Hedges Inn has officially in East Hampton reopened following a full-scale interior redesign by David Netto. Chosen by hoteliers Andrew and Sarah Wetenhall (Palm Beach’s The Colony), Netto brought his signature sophisticated yet irreverent style and deep East End roots to the project, honoring Hedges Inn‘s storied character while ushering it into a new era. The redesign encompasses all interior spaces, including the Inn’s 12 guest rooms, restaurant, bar, and public areas, with antique and vintage pieces layered alongside custom furnishings and handcrafted details for a collected, residential feel. Highlights include a custom hand-painted de Gournay scenic wall covering, created by Wetenhall and Netto for the parlor room and inspired by the landscapes and landmarks of East Hampton, as well as a reimagined restaurant and bar experience following the breakout debut of Swifty’s at The Hedges last season. New this season, renowned hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur Paul Labrecque will also be in residence at The Hedges beginning July 1 and the hotel uses the brand’s products for its bathroom amenities.

“So much of the magic of The Hedges was already there—the history, the intimacy, the charm and the feeling of an authentic East Hampton home with a story behind it,” says Wetenhall. “In seeking to make it the most beautiful and fully realized version of itself, David understood immediately how to lean into the property’s character and coziness while elevating it with a sense of sophistication that feels completely natural. His connection to East Hampton is incredibly important; he understands the community in a personal way, and his work has a timelessness that never feels forced or overly decorated. He brings warmth, wit, confidence, and irreverence to the interiors in a way that now makes the experience of staying at The Hedges feel as layered and memorable as the level of service we deliver.” The redesign encompasses all interior spaces of the Inn, including its 12 guest rooms, restaurant, bar and public areas. Throughout the Inn, antique and vintage pieces sourced from UK, Maine and Massachusetts (notably the Brimfield Antique Market) are layered with custom furnishings, tailored upholstery and handcrafted details that give the spaces a collected, residential feel. The redesign also incorporates a mix of longtime brand partners and artisanal makers familiar to the Wetenhalls’ world of hospitality and design, including linens and terry by Matouk, bathroom fixtures by Waterworks and textiles by Schumacher featured throughout the restaurant. A focal point of the redesign is a custom scenic de Gournay wall covering created by Wetenhall and Netto for the parlor room, inspired by the landscapes, landmarks and architectural character of East Hampton. “It’s a very sweet, homecoming feeling, getting to participate in a project like this in the town where I grew up,” says designer David Netto. “The Hedges has always meant so much to the life of the village as a visual landmark—it’s the first thing you see that tells you you’re home—and now it’s going to offer that on the inside, too. Sarah has a gift for making hotels which are glamorous, happy, but always regional, celebrating a strong sense of place. ”