Room Request! JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

When it comes to location, luxury and amenities, if there’s one waterfront hotel that checks all the boxes, it’s JW Marriott Parq Vancouver. Located adjacent to sister hotel, The Douglas, Autograph Collection, the glam oasis is conveniently situated a short walking distance from beloved neighborhoods and attractions such as Gastown, Yaletown, False Creek and BC Place. Take your pick from eight restaurants and lounges; a world-class spa; a rooftop garden with edible flowers and bee hives and an open-air 30,000-square-foot park. There’s even a casino on-premises. The property, though sprawling, feels cozy and ethereal with 281 rooms and 48 suites designed by Toronto–based Studio Munge (Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vie L’ven) and appointed with light, airy cream and sandy tones and floor-to-ceiling windows—some with unobstructed waterfront and city and stadium views. There’s no chance of boredom with activities ranging from a jaunt via a small passenger ferry to Granville Island, to guided cultural and nature walking tours in Stanley Park. For the ultimate spa day, check-in to Spa by JW Vancouver for The Whole You, a wellness journey featuring a customized massage followed by a facial utilizing Doctor Babor products. After, take a dip in the outdoor hydrotherapy tub or test out some of the spa’s high-tech offerings from stress-relieving Smart Googles to circulation-boosting TheraBody Jet boots.

DuJour spoke with Graeme Benn, the hotel’s general manager to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The one bedroom suites

What makes it so special?

Designed as serene retreats, our one bedroom suites offer a graceful separation of living and sleeping spaces, ideal for unwinding or entertaining with ease. Expansive, picture-frame windows showcase a sense of place. A soothing coastal palette and warm wood accents pair with contemporary furnishings to cultivate quiet luxury, while marble clad bathrooms, deep freestanding soaking tubs and thoughtful amenities ensure every stay feels at home and immersed in luxury.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From $325

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The Parq Villa’s double height floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with soft, natural light and opens to a 600-square-foot private terrace, creating an effortless blend between indoors and outside living. From the exterior, the hotel’s copper toned glass façade offers a warm, distinctive glow and an elegant feature to Vancouver’s skyline.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our location and connection to the surrounding neighborhoods sets us apart in terms of our guest experience, especially when it comes to world-class entertainment and sporting events in Vancouver. BC Place, a global stage for Vancouver’s major moments, was the final stop of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and a host venue for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Not only can you enjoy the view of the cloud-like roof and twinkling lights from many of our rooms, but guests can also walk from their suite to their stadium seats in under five minutes.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Our signature Sky Suites. They truly reflect our property’s ethos with a calm, residential experience with a spectacular perspective. These two-bedroom corner suites feature 180-degree panoramic views of False Creek, BC Place, and the snowy peaks of the North Shore Mountains. Expansive living and dining areas, a private media room, and spa style baths, all accented with marble and warm wood create an environment of quiet sophistication—perfect for intimate entertaining or calm moments that feel like you’re floating above the city.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

We’re home to one of Vancouver’s largest outdoor green spaces: a 30,000-square-foot park located on the sixth floor with 200 native pines and 15,000 local plants. It’s an urban oasis that lowers the property’s carbon footprint, while providing guests with an accessible reprieve in nature. Our unique outdoor spaces also include the rooftop JW Garden, perched high above the city on the 17th floor. This serene garden cultivates herbs, edible flowers and pollinator‑friendly botanicals, supported by our resident honeybee hives. These organic ingredients thoughtfully infuse Spa by JW wellness journeys, seasonal menus and handcrafted cocktails, bringing a taste of Vancouver to every experience.