Amalfi Coasting: Le Sirenuse Mare

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After many years in the making, Le Sirenuse Mare—a beach club of the storied Le Sirenuse hotel in Positano—is finally making its grand debut this summer season. Perched on the sea in the tiny, slightly inaccessible town of Nerano (best to go by boat on one of the hotel’s boats, or from a tender)—the breezy beach club and restaurant and bar setting will surely be the place to see and be seen, with a signature “Golden Hour” cocktail in hand.

Co-owners Carla and Antonio Sersale are third-generation hoteliers who, with their two sons, run the Positano property, oversee the family’s extensive art program, oversee the Emporio Sirenuse lifestyle brand (the ceramics are exquisite), and run multiple bars and restaurants that are always in demand. Their high-touch approach to hospitality has been a winning formula for 75 years, and the only thing missing was a beach club. That problem has been solved with the addition of Le Sirenuse Mare, a 27,000-square-foot property complete with a 180-person breezy restaurant, two stylish bars, and a new Emporio Sirenuse boutique. A wide pebble beach with two jetties welcomes guests to linger—preferably on one of the club’s discreetly chic sun beds, under a brightly colored canvas umbrella.

Visitors are spoiled for choice across the club’s three sea-facing levels: from Rose’s Bar—so named for British artist, Rose Wylie, who Pineapple sculpture graces the authentic beach-bar setting—to the stunning main restaurant with its pergolas made of local chestnut and bamboo bound with fishing twine. The food served —from the area’s celebrated spaghetti alla Nerano with zucchini and provolone, to blocks of housemade mozzarella—are served on the new Ànemos ceramic service which is fired by hand in the nearby town of Vietri and is also available for purchase in the curated shop.

Much like at Le Sirenuse in Positano, contemporary art and artisanship play starring roles at the beach club as well. From a striking white clay fountain by Rome-based sculptor Giuseppe Ducrot that dominates the upper bar terrace to Mexican artist Bosco Sodi’s striated Caryatides sculpture, to Alba Clemente’s playful painted tiles that pop up throughout the property, the club is an aesthetes dream. While the focus is clearly on sun and the outdoors, the spaces by Architetti Artigiani Anonimi studio are sublime as well. Le Sirenuse Mare’s architect Annarita Aversa fuses art and design at every turn. The landscape is of the place, too, as envisioned by Italian landscape architect Paolo Pejrone who has infused the area with fragrant orange blossom, jasmine and abundant citrus trees. From mid-morning to sunset, Le Sirenuse Mare promises to be the most coveted reservation—or chaise longue—on the Amalfi Coast so you’ll want to book early to enjoy languorous la dolce vita days. Cin Cin!