Daylesford Pops Up At L’Epicuriste In Bridgehampton

Daylesford, the iconic British organic farm and lifestyle destination in the Cotswolds, founded by Lady Bamford, will debut in the US at L’Epicuriste in Bridgehampton this summer. Brought together by a shared passion for quality and craftsmanship, Daylesford will retail a curated selection of its best loved products for the duration of the summer. From fine table linens and beautifully crafted crockery (hand-thrown ceramics, mouth-blown glassware and tableware) to home fragrance, indulgent bath and body and natural skincare, the partnership brings the very best of the Cotswolds to the Hamptons. The lifestyle brand has also recently launched its US website and, for the first time in the brand’s history, American customers can now shop Daylesford’s inspired range of homeware, small-batch organic table linens, Bamford skincare and home fragrance. The pioneering organic farm built on a philosophy to farm, eat and live in a way that nurtures and nourishes nature has grown into a pioneering lifestyle destination. This considered corner of countryside is now one of the most important hospitality destinations in the United Kingdom. Instilling its unique brand of quiet discovery and intentional way of being to its loyal patrons for decades, Daylesford has steadily grown to offer 32 individually designed cottages and houses, four convivial pubs with menus based on seasonal organic produce from the farm, world-class wellness, an extensive spa, celebrated farm shop and award-winning restaurants.