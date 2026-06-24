The Cookie Everyone Is Talking About

Founded in 2024 by former talent agent Suzanne Lyon, Heathcote Bakery founder was not born out of a lifelong pursuit of baking, but out of a specific focus. What followed was a fixation on a single, exacting cookie: paper-thin with a crisp, lacy edge, a soft center and a distinct hit of salt. A familiar classic, reinterpreted with precision. From the beginning, Lyon’s approach was less about reinvention than refinement. Made with premium butter, brown sugar and Madagascar bourbon vanilla bean extract, the cookies are deliberately stripped of anything artificial. The philosophy is clear: dough first. Everything else follows.

What started at home, shared with neighbors, quickly gained momentum after a teacher commissioned her first official batch. By 2025, Heathcote Bakery had already entered the cultural conversation, named to Oprah’s Favorite Things for its thin, crisp-edged, soft-centered chocolate chip cookies. Now available with nationwide shipping and at Citarella stores in the New York area, the brand is expanding with retail-ready half-dozen boxes and Heathcote Minis, bringing its signature texture-driven simplicity to a wider audience. “I didn’t set out to start a cookie company, I just wanted to make the style of cookie I loved so much, but could rarely find in stores or bakeries,” says Lyon. “Thin, crispy edge, soft center and nothing fake. Just real ingredients.” Still, Lyon describes the work in the most unassuming terms: not a grand plan, but a personal pursuit of the cookie she could never quite find. In a crowded landscape of indulgence, Heathcote’s appeal lies in its clarity. It is not trying to be everything. Just the cookie, done exactly right.