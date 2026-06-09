Chanel Celebrates The Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

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On Monday, June 8, Chanel hosted the 19th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at Tribeca Grill in New York City. The evening celebrated a dynamic group of visual artists whose original works will be presented to award-winning filmmakers at the 2026 Tribeca Festival. This year’s participating artists included Bony Ramirez, Brendan Fernandes, Carrie Mae Weems, Hank Willis Thomas, Jason Bard Yarmosky, Joshua Woods, Kiki Smith, Soull & Dynasty Ogun, Tavares Strachan and Tosh Basco. Curator Zoe Lukov led the selection of artists and artworks featured in the program.

During the evening, Robert De Niro surprised guests with a heartfelt toast honoring Jane Rosenthal and celebrating the Tribeca Festival’s 25th anniversary. Speaking to Rosenthal’s leadership and creative vision, De Niro shared, “Jane is a tough business leader, but she’s also a patron of the arts. It comes so naturally to her because she appreciates what artists do. Jane understands the soul of the artist because she has the soul of an artist. She’s the perfect leader of the Tribeca Festival and our production company because she’s a born storyteller.” Additional tributes were shared through video messages from longtime friends and collaborators who were unable to attend, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Kathryn Bigelow, Spike Lee, Leslie Linka Glatter and Darren Aronofsky.

Guests included Sofia Coppola, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Pidgeon, Ayo Edebiri, Katie Holmes, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Olivia Munn, John Mulaney, Bill Skarsgård, Seth Meyers, Grace Gummer, Rashida Jones, Rosie Perez, Christy Turlington Burns and Edward Burns. Rooted in the founding mission of the Tribeca Festival—to help revitalize New York City’s creative community in the aftermath of 9/11—the Artist Awards Program continues to champion artistic vision, collaboration and community. By bringing together artists and filmmakers, the program reflects the Festival’s longstanding commitment to supporting creative expression across disciplines. Each year, participating artists contribute original works in recognition of the storytellers whose voices shape culture and inspire audiences worldwide.

Chanel continues its longstanding support of the Artist Awards Program, celebrating the artists and filmmakers defining contemporary culture. Art has been woven into the House’s identity since its founding. Gabrielle Chanel surrounded herself with pioneering artists, writers and creatives, fostering a spirit of collaboration that remains central to the brand today. Through its ongoing partnership with the Tribeca Festival, Chanel reaffirms its enduring commitment to artistic creation and cultural exchange in all its forms.