A Symphony For A Historic Anniversary

Acclaimed composer Karen LeFrak‘s “American Promise” will be performed on July 3 by The New York Philharmonic at David Geffen Hall in New York City under the baton of conductor Eduardo Marturet. Simultaneously, the Houston Symphony will perform the work on July 3 and July 4, conducted by Steven Reineke. The performances will help launch the nation’s Independence Day celebrations while commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“It is especially meaningful to have this work performed by two of the world’s great orchestras as our nation begins this historic anniversary year,” says LeFrak. The performances arrive at a time of extraordinary momentum for the composer. Her recordings have now surpassed 60 million streams worldwide, a remarkable achievement that underscores her growing global audience and the broad appeal of her uplifting and inspirational music. Fans attending the July 3 performance in New York will have the opportunity to experience American Promise live during what promises to be a memorable evening honoring both music and country. With performances by both The New York Philharmonic and the Houston Symphony, the work is poised to become a meaningful part of this historic national celebration.