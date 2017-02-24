This March, for the first time since 1997, the United States will be hosting the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, and star athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety will descend upon Aspen in droves to carve out their winning paths. They’re set to race downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and the nation’s team event with upwards of a $125,000 purse on the line. Here, a guide to the winter wonderland.

What to Eat and Drink:

Nothing beats a hearty meal after a day spent in the elements. On Aspen’s restaurant row, Meat & Cheese has carved out a “world farmhouse” dining experience, and the Sunday brunch scene scores with the debut of The St. Regis Aspen’s decadent Dean Street Social, complete with bottomless mimosas, a dessert bar and a carnival-themed kids’ dining room. On the beverage side, Jimmy’s amps up its American-produced wine list, and for the liquor connoisseurs, Hooch boasts a nuanced list of regional whiskeys. Bottoms up!

Where to Stay:

During the World Cup, Aspen’s granddame resort, The Little Nell, is realizing the ultimate skier’s fantasy with its Ten Star Deluxe World Cup Finals Package. Ringing in at approximately $25,000, the package includes a four-night stay for two in one of the hotel’s luxury suites, a snowcat powder tour, dinner at acclaimed Element 47, a visit to the cellar with wine director and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy and access to The Little Nell’s mobile champagne and caviar bar, stationed on Aspen Mountain during the races, making a celebratory toast always at arm’s reach.

675 East Durant Avenue; thelittlenell.com.

What to Wear:

Those who’ve dusted snow off that Bogner one-piece one too many times needn’t fret. GetOutfitted—a Rent the Runway for the snow set—can help. With head-to-toe looks for men and women (including helmets, skis and poles) that are shipped directly to your hotel or home in Aspen, the service ensures you’ll hit the slopes in style. Returns are as simple as packing the gear in an included prepaid mailer—no schlepping, or dusting, required.