Experience Veuve Clicquot Carnaval

Pack your cutest sunnies and head to glittering Miami Beach for a week in paradise. The week-long event series, dubbed the Veuve Clicquot Carnaval, is a full-on celebration of the vibrant Miami culture including the dance, art, food, drink and of course, picturesque Miami skyline. Veuve Clicquot will return to Miami for the fourth year and is ready to supply rooftop toasts, Samba-inspired celebrations at the Faena Hotel, chic soirees at the 1 Hotel South Beach and much more. From March 3 to 10, attendees can visit celebrity hotspots, indulge in delicious cuisine and of course, cheers with a glass of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

In past years, the event has drawn a star-studded guest list including Adriana Lima, Ciara, Olivia Culpo and Solange Knowles. Head to Veuve Clicquot Carnaval this year and prepare to soak up the Miami sunshine, savor tons of bubbly and mingle with fellow culture enthusiasts. See below for a full list of events being offered this year.

Seaspice (Sunday, March 3, 3:00-7:00pm): Kick-off Veuve Clicquot Carnaval week with brunch at the Seaspice, where you can soak in fabulous views of Miami’s downtown skyline while sipping plenty of Veuve Clicquot champagne

Faena Hotel (Tuesday, March 5, 6:00-10:00pm): Continue the champagne celebrations by dancing the night away with a Samba-inspired fête at the Faena Hotel.

The 1 Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach (Wednesday, March 6, 5:00-10:00pm): Watch the sun go down with a rooftop soiree at 1 Hotel South Beach, featuring delicious bites crafted to pair with Veuve Clicquot champagne.

El Patio (Thursday, March 7, 9:00pm-12:00am): Start your weekend early at El Patio and partake in exciting samba celebrations and authentic music, all with a glass of champagne in-hand.

Cantina La Veinte (Friday, March 8, 6:00-9:00pm): Join Veuve Clicquot at Cantina La Veinte for authentic art deco scenery and glasses of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Rockwell (Friday, March 8, 12:00-3:00am): Carry the weekend festivities late into the night at Miami’s celeb-favorite hotspot, Rockwell Miami.

The Wharf (Saturday, March 9, 12:00-4:00pm): Soak up the Miami sun at The Wharf Miami for a day filled with upbeat celebrations, gorgeous river views, and of course, Veuve Clicquot.

Mondrian South Beach (Sunday, March 10, 2:00-6:00pm): Close out Veuve Clicquot Carnaval festivities with a poolside brunch at the Mondrian South Beach, featuring traditional Carnaval entertainment as well as luxurious cabanas and daybeds for purchase.