A Day In The Life: Josie Maran

Clean beauty mogul and model Josie Maran has logged countless hours in the chairs of the beauty world’s top pros but could never find safe formulations that worked. In 2007, after three years of trial and error, she launched the Josie Maran brand becoming the first green beauty brand ever to be stocked at Sephora—from day one, free of petrochemicals and parabens, and housed in eco-conscious packaging, and yet also rich and lusciously formulated. Her Original Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil—organic, sustainably-sourced and cold-pressed, long before the industry caught onto those terms—was luxury beauty’s first single-ingredient face oil, bringing the ancient secret of Moroccan Argan Oil to department store counters for the first time. It sold out instantly, and made Josie a beauty pioneer, right out of the gate. The brand’s signature Argan Oil is, to this day, present in every formula—including the blockbuster Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter. From day one she believed true beauty is chic and clean and effective. In 2024, this founding principle is stronger than ever. It’s why she went back to the drawing board to redesign new, lower-waste, refillable packaging for her brand. “I started thinking about what I would do if I launched the brand from scratch today,” Maran explains. “How would it be different? What are my values now and are they reflected in my brand? It allowed me to be creative again and look and the company with new eyes. We examined every part of the process from supply chains and ingredient sourcing to the facilities where the products are manufactured and of course the packaging itself.”

The remix consists of a reimagining of her three most beloved products: 100% Pure Argan Oil, Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter and Argan Oil + Sugar Balm Body Scrub, each in new, even more sustainable packaging with refills. “I want to help make refilling our favorite products easier and truly more sustainable than the typical refill systems out there,” says Maran. Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter and Argan Oil + Sugar Balm Body Scrub now come in new clean fragrances (which only use 100 percent plant-based fruit and plant essences). “I was so lucky to work with master perfumer Jerome Epinette to help us develop a more nuanced and elevated take on plant based fragrances,” says Maran. The three new fragrances, Vanilla Vibezzz, Bohemian Fig and Topless Tangerine, are all inspired by Maran’s Northern California roots. “Fragrance is a fascination of mine. But because I’m super-sensitive to synthetic scents, it took me a long time to realize that fragrance could be fun,” Maran explains. “When I want to switch up my energy or my mood, fragrance is one of the fastest ways to get me where I want to go—like an instant portal to a new me.

Here’s how Josie Maran spends a typical day at her home in St. Barths.

5:30 a.m. I wake up very early, have an espresso and water with lemon, meditate for 20 minutes, write in my Artist’s Way “morning pages” and get ready for the day.

6:30 a.m. I realign on what my priorities are for the day at work and get updates on important projects before the meetings start. My main priority is deciding what’s for lunch! I make my lunch plan early so I don’t end up not eating because usually my meetings are back to back all day.

7:30 a.m. Workout! I love Pilates and kundalini yoga or a walk in nature to get me going for the day.

9:00am. My skincare routine begins. I use Argan Milk, our Argan Face Butter and then always finish with Argan Oil. I not only use a few drops of Argan Oil on my face but also on my hair to help with split ends, as my eye cream, then on any dry spots or blemishes to help them heal. I use it everywhere everyday and it just makes my skin glow!! My last step is Sun Milk SPF 33 and buttering up with our Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter.

10:00 a.m-3:00p.m. My team works remotely so we’re all on nonstop Zoom calls.

4:00p.m. The great flip side to having a team that’s primarily based in New York is that by the afternoon things have calmed down so I get to spend time with my kids after they’re home from school and hear about their days.

6:00p.m. For dinner, my cute hubby who is the best cook ever cooks us dinner with all of our help and we cheers to another beautiful day.

9:00p.m. My evening skincare routine is the same except at night I do a full Body Sugar scrub in the shower. I love doing this right before bed because it leaves a cushion of argan moisture on your freshly-buffed and smooth skin and sleeping in freshly moisturized skin is heavenly! In the winter, I use my Argan Sugar Scrub in the morning on my face because the moisture left on my skin is perfect and I never dry out in the winter anymore….trust me on this one!