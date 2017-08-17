If 1 Hotel–the wellness-driven hospitality brand currently shaking up the industry–has proven one thing, it’s that sustainability and luxury don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Now with three locations, including outposts in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the chain provides natural oases in some of the country’s most happening locales – and 1 Hotel South Beach is no exception.

The hotel truly takes your breath away within the first few steps: The two-story lobby is like a perfectly manicured, sustainable forest, with massive walls lined with natural moss and ceilings made of wood reclaimed from water towers in Alaska. The expansive welcome lounge features a Plant the Future terrarium shop, the casual Beachcraft restaurant by Chef Tom Colicchio (guests can also pick from complimentary farm stand fruits) and a butterfly hatchery behind the check-in counter, part of the hotel’s Seedlings program for children. Every facility–from the Bamford Haybarn Spa and Spartan Gym to Matthew Kenney’s plant-based eatery Plnthouse—offers guests a wellness-focused reprieve from the go-go Miami party circuit, and soon for everyone who opts in to the forthcoming Beach Club membership in Spring 2018.

While 1 Hotel may appeal to your inner wellness blogger, it also offers instant access to lying beachside with a well-deserved piña colada in hand. The resort sits on 600 feet of white Miami beaches, and its privacy and on-demand waitstaff allow for effortless luxury. The property’s four pools (one is on the roof) run full-service bars and make for a picturesque setting — attractive pool-goers included. Complimentary Teslas offer an energy-efficient transportation option for cruising around thriving Collins Ave. – or late-night snack runs.

Below, we speak with Dilip Mukundan, Director Of Sales & Marketing at 1 Hotel South Beach, to find out more about this sustainable haven’s most heavenly offerings.

What’s the most requested room?

The One Bedroom Oceanfront Suites.

What makes it so special?

The suites are very spacious with elegant decor views and the views are breathtaking

What is the rate?

Starts at $1500 a night based on the season

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

We are one for everyone. Our offerings exceed expectations of all guests. We are also your perfect wellness hotel with our unique spa, gym and five restaurants to choose from.

What’s your personal favorite room?

The Presidential Suite. You feel as though you are in heaven.

Have you had any celebrity guests?

We protect the privacy of our guests. However, we have had famous celebrities and royals.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Every month we release butterflies in our hatchery, which is part of our Seedlings program. But even adults love this experience.