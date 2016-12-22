View the gallery

Over the course of just three years, Argentinian fashion designer-turned-developer Alan Faena managed to completely reinvent Miami’s once sleepy mid-beach neighborhood, turning it into a buzzy hotspot packed with hedgefunders, celebrities and socialites. The six-block stretch—which he’s since dubbed the “Faena District”—now boasts a slew of Faena-branded projects, including two hotels, an 18-story luxury condominium tower (Faena House), an underground cabaret theater, a performing arts venue, and more still to come. It is, unquestionably, the most exclusive cross-section in all of Miami. Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein bought a unit in Faena House, as did a number of other prominent figures, including Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, who purchased his for cool $60 million. The complex has even earned a well-deserved nickname: the “billionaire beach bunker.” With posh accommodations, cultural offerings and a number of trendy restaurants, the district is becoming a destination in its own right, tempting visitors to spend an entire weekend without ever leaving the six-block radius.

Here’s how to make the most of 48 hours in Faena.