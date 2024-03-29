R+Color Launches At Hair Salons Nationwide

R+Color, R+Co’s first professional hair color line, is a game changer in the hair color industry. The products use innovative, patented technologies to heal, repair, strengthen and protect the hair while coloring for healthier services that are better for colorists and clients alike. The 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny–certified products are free of gluten, ammonia, PPD, resorcinol, formaldehyde, parabens, silicones and fragrance to remove the key drivers of sensitivity from hair color. “R+Color is really the future of hair color, where performance, technology, wellness and sustainability meet,” says Richy Kandasamy, the brand’s vice president of development. “We are not just coloring the hair, we are simultaneously healing and protecting the scalp while repairing and preventing damage.” The line is available across the United States at fine salons like Jenna Perry Hair (New York City), Ascentia Beauty Spa (Los Angeles), Assembly Hair (Miami), Voss Salon (Dallas), Salon Nine (San Francisco) and Boss Hair Group (Chicago).