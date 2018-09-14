The Weekender: Miami Beach, Florida

Miami is full of the expected nightclubs, brightly colored lights and bustling beaches. But, if you look closely, you’ll find pockets of true luxury and tranquility amid the over-the-top, and The Setai is a beacon of peace in the heart of it all.

Stepping into The Setai Miami Beach is transportive; the ceilings are soaring, the color palette is deep and rich, and the open courtyard greets guests with a literal breath of fresh air as the palms sway with it. Upon check-in, you’ll be guided to your suite; quietude, seclusion, and mindful design define the resort’s idea of luxury hospitality, and it’s ever-apparent in the details throughout the property. Needless to say, you’ll feel no reason to leave your new home for the weekend, though a bit of variety never hurts. Here’s our ideal 72-hour itinerary in sunny Miami.

Friday Afternoon:

Touch down at Miami International Airport and jump in a cab to South Beach where your suite at The Setai awaits. Upon arrival, check in and explore the property. There’s plenty to take in and discover on the grounds, from the lobby artwork to the pristine beach to the serenity pool that serves as the resort’s centerpiece in between the two. From there, head back to your room to freshen up for dinner.

Friday Evening:

Your poolside table awaits at Jaya in the courtyard just past the lobby. Soft lighting and the constant calming trickle of the fountains set the scene for a quiet dinner made up of dishes influenced by Southeast Asia, Korea, China, Japan, and India, a collective culinary signature of Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena. Don’t miss out on the Thali Platter for two featuring chicken, fish, and okra cooked using Indian flavors and technique.

Saturday Morning:

Set an early alarm for complimentary morning yoga at 8:30am on The Setai Beach; from there, head to The Spa at The Setai by THÉMAÉ for a treatment of your choice (the Himalayan hot stone massage is not to be missed). Make time for breakfast somewhere afterward or in between (of all the breakfast buffets in South Beach, this one’s by far the best).

Saturday Afternoon:

Keep the relaxation theme consistent by spending the rest of the afternoon at one of the three infinity pools or down at the beach. When lunchtime rolls around, be sure to check out The Ocean Grill, where the wood-fired grill is the main attraction (next to the views of the beach, of course).

Saturday Evening:

Venture off property this evening for a field trip to Miami’s arts and entertainment district, Wynwood. Take a stroll around the area for a bit before your reservation at KYU, an acclaimed Asian-inspired restaurant helmed by Chef Michael Lewis and General Manager Steven Haigh. Lewis and Haigh channel the spirit of Wynwood through the philosophy of “wabi-sabi,” or “finding perfection in something imperfect,” though the service here is anything but flawed. Chef Lewis recommends the roasted cauliflower or the duck breast burnt ends; to drink, try the Guatemalan Tradewinds, a tiki-accented cocktail with Old Smuggler blended scotch, Diplomático Mantuano rum, Zacapa 23 rum, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram liqueur, roasted walnut orgeat, and “upcycled citrus,” a sustainable bar method putting to use all components of a citrus to use outside of just the juice. To sweeten the deal, a portion of proceeds from each sale of this cocktail is donated to the Cameron G. Scholderer Scholarship Endowment supporting students pursuing an education in beverage management.

Sunday Morning/Afternoon:

Spend your last hours in Miami squeezing in another self-care session at Brickell City Center, where one of the best facials in town can be found tucked away in the Caudalie on the second floor. If you’ve got time left for lunch, grab a table at steps away at newly opened tri-level Italophile paradise La Centrale for a power lunch, snack, or quick glass of wine at one of its numerous eateries before heading back to MIA airport to catch your flight home (on a full stomach, no less).