Where To Stay And Soak Up The Sun In Ibiza This Summer

View the gallery

There is lots of news coming out of the Ibiza Gran Hotel this summer. The ultra-luxe property will debut its Open Spa for the 2024 season featuring wellness journeys and spa treatments from massages, facials, cryotherapy and body treatments. Spa-goers can enjoy outdoor treatments in private rooms with terraces to enhance relaxation, along with one of the only water circuits on the island featuring heated whirlpool baths, mist and contrast showers, an ice lounge with ice fountain, hammam and sauna. The reimagined fitness center area seamlessly combines cardiovascular and weight training equipment with a range of options including exercise bikes, treadmills, dumbbells and a rowing machine from Technogym. In addition to relaxation and fitness, the updated salon offers a complete catalog of innovative treatments for hair, hands and feet, eyebrows and eyelashes and make-up applications.

In addition, the hotel recently unveiled the island’s most luxurious and spacious suite, Suite Dalt Vila, a custom project by Spanish interior designer Sandra Tarruella. It comes complete with customized pajamas, Bentley transfers, private butler service and more. The 1,600-square-foot loft offers unmatched views of the Mediterranean and features a large bedroom, spacious living room, dining area, cocktail bar and wine cellar, and a 1,900-square-foot terrace with a heated infinity pool, outdoor jacuzzi and solarium. The hotel also recently opened two new restaurants: Zuma and Novikov Ibiza and exclusive new nightclub, Club Chinois, the sister venue of the famed Park Chinois in London.