With the summer sun on the horizon, what better way to get in the spirit than with a pastel-colored soireé hosted by Veuve Clicquot? The 11th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returns to Liberty State Park on Saturday, June 2nd, and tickets are on sale today. The event has been attended by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman and Neil Patrick Harris in the past, and the 2018 iteration is expected to be just as star-studded. Guests can watch the thrilling polo match, led by world-renowned polo player Nacho Figueras, from the sidelines while indulging in some of the city’s most beloved food trucks and of course, Veuve Clicquot champagne aplenty.

This year marks the celebration of Veuve Clicquot’s 200th anniversary of creating the world’s first blended Rosé Champagne. To experience the match in the most glamorous fashion, we suggest attendees opt for the exclusive Rosé Garden ticket option, which comes complete with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé, gourmet lunch from Starr Catering and premium views from a perfectly Instagrammable garden area.

Tickets for the 11th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic are on sale now.

Main image credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot