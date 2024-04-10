Monte Carlo Steps Up Its Fine Dining Game

Monaco, the jewel of the French Riviera, is now asserting its dominance as a hotbed of gastronomy. A milieu where the only rule is: there are no rules. A playground for the rich and famous, Monaco is an idyllic getaway for the elite jet-setter to indulge in nothing but luxury for 48 hours. Prepare to be pampered and prepare to splurge with our guide to a weekend in Monaco; where luxury is an understatement and labels are never overlooked. The tiny state covers only 0.78 square miles but houses 11 Michelin stars. Seven belong to restaurants within the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer portfolio alone. This year, the culinary scene is shining even brighter, starting with February’s re-opening of the two Michelin-starred Blue Bay at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort. Chef Marcel Ravin, a Martinique native who has overseen Blue Bay’s kitchen since 2005, collaborated with Parisian interior designer Alexandra Saguet to craft a “universe” that incorporates the five elements: wood, water, fire, metal and earth. The space features undulating coral partitions that create privacy and intimacy, a color palette inspired by Caribbean flora as well as wood that recalls the houses Ravin admired during his childhood. “I wanted to bring a ray of Caribbean sun to Monaco,” Ravin says of his vision, a sentiment extending to the menu, which is also built on memories from his homeland.

Diners can expect signatures like the beloved “Monte Carlo Egg,” an egg cooked in an oven at 62 degrees for two and a half hours with Alba Truffle, cassava and Creole passionfruit. There are also new innovations like free-range piglet chops a la royale, chards with black pudding, pigeon peas and black truffle and Jerusalem artichoke ice cream. This April, Ravin will take over the kitchen at L’Elsa, the first all-organic Michelin-starred restaurant with a zero-waste approach at Monte-Carlo Beach, also pays homage to his grandmother’s comforting recipes. His “Chocolate of my childhood in Martinique” is a gourmet hot cocoa infused with cinnamon, vanilla and green lemon peels.

Meanwhile, this month will see the eagerly-anticipated debut of Amazónico, perched above Café de Paris in the iconic Casino Square. Already a hit with locations in Madrid, London and Dubai, this rainforest-inspired outpost features tropical decor by artist Lázaro Rosa-Violán, including an Instagram-worthy leopard print staircase, lush plantings and emerald booths. The menu, created by Sandro Silva, celebrates the vibrant flavors of the Amazon, especially Brazil and Peru, and features Solomillo de Wagyu and Bife Japones. This July, 16 Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno—whose sauces have been described as “the gospel of French cuisine”—plans to unveil L’Abysse, a Japanese concept at the Crystal Bar at the Hôtel Hermitage, complete with a terrace offering magnificent views across the Mediterranean, Port Hercule and the Rock of Monaco. Alléno has been passionate about Japanese cuisine since he first visited the country 35 years ago at the age of 20. This venture follows the success of his two-Michelin-starred sushi counter (also named L’Abysse) at the Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris.

April also marks the 150th anniversary of the wine cellar underneath the flower gardens at Hôtel de Paris, where Grace Kelly supposedly celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary. The cellar—one of the world’s largest—houses 350,000 bottles and around 5,500 different wine varieties. To honor the anniversary, guests can book specialized wine tastings, educational master classes, pairing dinners and tours. Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac will also release a commemorative vintage. As Monte Carlo’s yachts return from international waters and the Grand Prix cars chase checkered flags throughout the city, dilemmas won’t just include choosing between the views or the action, but also deciding which chef d’oeuvre to sample next.