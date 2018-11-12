Celebrate The Holidays With Olivia Culpo and Cointreau

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Cointreau created the first Designer Cocktail Series, featuring a roster of celebrity partners, including designer and influencer Olivia Culpo, street artist Bradley Theodore, celebrity pastry chef Elizabeth Chambers and fashion designer and creative director Marissa Webb. Each tastemaker crafted their own cocktail with holiday planning in mind, mixing their own style into classic drinks and truly embodying Cointreau’s Art of the Mix campaign.

Olivia Culpo and her spirited counterparts kicked off the first Designer Cocktail Series event at the Cadillac House in New York City. Here, tastemakers and influencers gathered to celebrate the four artfully designed cocktails. Culpo’s drink, The Red Carpet Cosmo, stood out as a colorful celebration in a glass. “I wanted to come up with something that was feminine because I feel like I have a feminine personality. So I came up with The Red Carpet Cosmo, which is a take on the Cosmo with raspberry to brighten it a little and then candied ginger to cut the sweetness a bit,” Culpo says of her cocktail. “I hope people can take the recipe and make it at home for holidays and their friends and family,” she adds.

The three other cocktails designed by the aforementioned influencers include the Gold Street Margarita, the Lavender Sidecar and the Jalapeño Fizz, all of which add an element of sophistication to traditional Cointreau cocktails.

In the spirit of the holidays, Cointreau’s Designer Cocktail Series offers festive inspiration by taking what the season is traditionally known for, and adding a twist of refined style to elevate your event into a seasonal soirée. “I love celebrating. I love how the holidays bring people together. Nothing brings people together better than great food and great drinks, so it was just a natural fit,” Culpo says of teaming up with Cointreau. See below for the full Red Carpet Cosmo recipe to make at home this season.

THE RED CARPET COSMO:

.75 oz. Cointreau

2 oz. Vodka

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Bar Spoon of Raspberry Jam

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Shake vigorously with ice and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with skewered candied ginger.